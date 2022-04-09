PINELLAS PARK — An unidentified woman died at a local hospital April 8 from injuries suffered during a hazmat situation in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police and fire personnel responded to in the Clear Harbor Apartment complex in the 11200 Block of U.S.19 North about 1 p.m. Police say an adult female was transported to a local hospital and a person of interest was detained.
An infant also was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. Police say the child was in stable condition and had no reported injuries. In addition, a Pinellas Park police officer and a member of the fire department were exposed to unknown chemicals and were transported to local hospitals.
The incident is currently under investigation. No further information is available.