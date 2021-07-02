Seminole booster club treasurer jailed after funds go missing

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested the treasurer of the Seminole High School football booster club July 1 after an audit found missing funds from the club’s account.
Elise Michelle Minzer, 46, was booked into the county jail on one charge of scheme to defraud. Bail was set at $5,000. She was released on surety bond just after midnight July 2.
Detectives with the Burglary & Pawn Unit began in investigation after they were notified by Seminole High School administration that about $15,000 was missing from the booster club’s bank account.
Detectives say several vendors had contacted the school complaining of bounced checks. When an audit was conducted, money was noticed to be missing.
Minzer had been treasurer from Feb. 29, 2019 through April 30. She applied for and was assigned a debit card to use for the booster account, which was against school policy, according to detectives, who say they found more than 100 unauthorized transactions on the debit card for airline tickets, liquor, car repairs, cable bills, several monthly car payments and more.
Detectives then confirmed Minzer had used the booster account debit card to pay for personal items. One purchase for tickets to the Sugar Bowl was confirmed after photos of her at the game were discovered on Facebook.
Detectives say over an unspecified period of time Minzer stole about $43,000 through unauthorized debit card transactions and wired $21,000 into the account after complaints of bounced checks. Overall, the booster club had a loss of about $22,000.
Investigators met with Minzer and, during an interview, she reportedly admitted to using the debit card for unauthorized personal use.