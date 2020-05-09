PINELLAS PARK — A 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash that occurred about 6:25 p.m. May 8 at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 40th Street in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police say Christopher Kates, age 31, was driving a silver Lexus, which turned in front of the motorcycle, operated by Clayton Farley, causing the vehicles to collide.
Officers say Farley was ejected from his motorcycle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police believe that Farley may have been speeding.
Police say a third vehicle also was struck, but provided no details. In addition, witnesses told police that a second motorcycle may have been involved.
Anyone with information on the possible identity of the other motorcycle involved in the incident is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 800-873-TIPS (8477).