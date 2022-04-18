PINELLAS PARK — Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV that occurred about 2:45 p.m. April 17 at 49th Street North at 86th Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
According to a media release, when Pinellas Park police arrived on scene, fire department personnel were transporting the operator of a Suzuki motorcycle, Matthew Wade, 38, of Georgia to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators say Wade was traveling in the southbound lanes of 49th Street North, approaching the intersection of 86th Avenue at the same time Jose Jimenez, 53, of Pinellas Park was making a left turn from 86th Avenue to travel north on 49th Street North.
The traffic control signal was green for Jimenez, allowing him to complete his left turn. According to the release, Wade failed to stop for the red light and the two motor vehicles collided in the intersection.
The media release also said that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash. Jimenez remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges are expected to be filed.