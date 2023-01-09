DUNEDIN — A pedestrian was killed and another injured when a vehicle struck them in a crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and Edgewater Drive in Dunedin.
Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Accident Investigation Team said Anna Walker Parisi was driving a Toyota Tacoma and turning left onto Edgewater Drive when she struck Nazire Blloshmi, 79, and Stela Mema, 47.
At the time of the crash, Mema was assisting Blloshmi to cross Edgewater Drive in a designated crosswalk. Blloshmi was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Mema suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a local hospital.
Investigators say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors.