CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 54-year-old inmate who died at a local hospital on July 18.
According to a media release, Julio Vega of Tampa suffered a medical event and was transported to Northside Hospital, 6000 49th St. N. in St. Petersburg on July 14.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit say Vega was being held at the Pinellas County Jail after he was by Pinellas Park Police Department on Jan. 21. He was charged with six failure-to-appear warrants. He was housed in the south division pods.
Vega suffered a medical event and was transported to Northside Hospital where he later died.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No further information is available at this time.