Pinellas detectives charge St. Petersburg man with possession of child pornography

ST. PETERBURG – Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 26-year-old man about 7:48 p.m. June 30 at his home in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
James Austin Fulop was booked into the county jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $1.5 million.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they began an investigation in April after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives then identified Fulop as a suspect.
They got a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Fulop’s Google account, which they say contained images of child pornography. Detectives say they also recovered multiple child pornography images from Fulop’s electronic devices.
Detectives say Fulop admitted to viewing child pornography during an interview on June 30.