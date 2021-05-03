Gulfport dance instructor accused of molesting student

GULFPORT — St. Petersburg police arrested a 52-year-old dance instructor about 11:43 a.m. May 3 after he was accused of having inappropriate sexual relations with a 15-year-old student.
Servy Gallardo of St. Petersburg was booked into the county jail on four counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.
According to detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit, Gallardo teaches at the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory, 1500 58th St. S. in Gulfport. Detectives say they are concerned there could be additional victims.
Anyone with information on this case or who has been victimized by Gallardo is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the letters SPPD and the tip to TIP411.