CLEARWATER — A Florida Highway Trooper and a 75-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in a crash that occurred about 8:49 p.m. Oct. 24 in the northbound lane U.S. 19 south of Seville Boulevard in Clearwater.
Troopers say Janet Rankin of Royal Palm Beach was driving a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, traveling northbound in the inside lane of U.S. 19 south of Seville Boulevard. Cpl. Justin Bloom, 31, of Tampa was driving a fully marked 2017 Ford Explorer FHP cruiser, also traveling northbound in the inside lane. Troopers say the cruiser had its emergency lights and amber directional indicators activated.
The trooper was providing assistance with an active construction lane closure.
Rankin failed to move over for the FHP cruiser as required by law and the front left of her vehicle struck the right rear of the cruiser.
Rankin was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital with minor injuries. Bloom was transported to Tampa General with minor injuries.
Rankin was cited for violation of the Move Over Law.