Tarpon Springs police charge Colorado man in connection with stabbing

TARPON SPRINGS —Police responded to a home on E. Park Street in Tarpon Springs about 11:45 p.m. July 24 on an assault and battery complaint.
Tarpon Springs police officers say when they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to Bayonet Point Hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
Police say Rafael Otero III, 45, of Loveland, Colorado, who was once a resident of Tarpon Springs, had been in town visiting family members. Otero and the victim, who did not know each other, had been together with others at the E. Park Street residence when they began to argue, police say.
Otero reportedly said he was being insulted by the victim. He is accused of using a kitchen-type knife to stab the victim multiple times in the upper body.
Officers located Otero at the scene. Police say Otero resisted their attempts to take him into custody. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of resisting an officer without violence. Bail was set at $50,150.