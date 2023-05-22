ST. PETERSBURG — After police located a Jeep Grand Cherokee they said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle on May 13, a St. Petersburg man turned himself in and was arrested in connection with the wreck.
Jakil Powell, 20, of St. Petersburg was identified as the driver of the Jeep and was arrested on May 16. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
St. Petersburg police said a Honda motorcycle driven by Jonathan Hughes, 57, was westbound on 22nd Avenue S approaching 45th Street S about 3:30 p.m. on May 13. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on 22nd Avenue S in the median lane attempting to make a northbound turn onto 45th Street S. and failed to yield the right of way, turning into the path of the motorcycle, they said.
Authorities said the Jeep then left the scene.