CLEARWATER — A driver’s boot entangled with an accelerator was the cause given for a pickup truck traveling into a retention pond about 2:35 p.m. Sept. 2 near the Pinellas Justice Center, 14250 49th St. N.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 64-year-old Largo man had been traveling southbound in the parking lot of the Justice Center. When he attempted to pull into a parking space, his boot got entangled with the accelerator.
FHP said the vehicle accelerated rapidly, traveling south, and crossed over a raised concrete curb and sidewalk before colliding with a fence bordering a retention pond. The truck continued traveling south and vaulted into the retention pond and then sank.
FPH said the driver, who was assisted by personnel from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, was able to exit the vehicle and pond safely.