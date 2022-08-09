SEMINOLE — A 55-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a vehicle, causing a chain reaction of accidents on 102nd Avenue in Seminole.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, which doesn't identify the victims of crashes, the St. Petersburg man was traveling east on 102nd Avenue approaching a stop light at 97th Street North at about 2:15 p.m. FHP reports state he did not stop, colliding with the rear of an SUV driven by a 46-year-old Seminole woman, resulting in a series of crashes involving six vehicles. All six vehicles came to final rest in the roadway, with the St. Pete man suffering fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
The Seminole woman and a 75-year-old Largo man driving a truck were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. The stretch of road was shut down by authorities for several hours.