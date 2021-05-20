Pinellas Park police say road rage incident led to shooting on U.S. 19

PINELLAS PARK — A 34-year-old Largo man was arrested about 10:50 a.m. May 19 for shooting at a vehicle during a road rage incident that occurred in the 7500 block of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park.
Robert Kyle Lewis was booked into the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with one count of shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle (felony) and one count of criminal mischief (felony). Bail was set at $12,000. He was released on surety bond at 9:03 p.m. May 19.
Pinellas Park police responded to a call about 8 a.m. May 18 about a shooting in the 7500 block of southbound U.S. 19. Police say the initial investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.
Detectives responded to investigate and determined that Peter Sala Jr., 29, of Pinellas Park and Lewis were involved in a verbal argument while operating their vehicles on southbound U.S. 19. After the argument, Sala drove past Lewis, who was seated inside his pickup truck armed with a handgun.
Police say Sala threw what was believed to be a portion of a banana, which hit the side of Lewis’ pickup truck. Lewis fired a single shot hitting the right front passenger window of Sala’s truck, shattering the window. The bullet lodged inside the front passenger dashboard area of the truck. Sala suffered a small non-life threatening laceration to his leg when a piece of glass struck him.
Detectives identified Lewis as a possible suspect. He agreed to meet with detectives about 10 a.m. May 19 and was subsequently arrested and charged.