INDIAN SHORES — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say a 66-year-old Michigan man suffered non-life threatening injuries when a police cruiser drove over him about 5:53 p.m. May 8 on the beach in Indian Shores.
According to deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team, Indian Shores police Officer Natasha Hindman, 27, was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer police cruiser traveling west on the 193rd Avenue beach access onto the beach in Indian Shores.
Officer Hindman then turned southwest to start her beach patrol. Deputies say she was driving along the beach at a low speed, when the tires on the left side of the cruiser ran over the hips of William Koziarz, who was lying on the sand.
Officer Hindman stopped and rendered aid until paramedics arrived.
Koziarz was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Officer Hindman was not injured.