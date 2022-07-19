INDIAN SHORES — A motorcyclist died following a fatal crash on the eastbound entrance ramp of the Park Boulevard Bridge.
The motorcyclist was identified as Ferdinando Abbondante, 49.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred at 9 p.m. July 18, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.
Next of kin were notified and an investigation continues, with speed considered a possible factor, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators said it appears Abbondante traveled onto the entrance ramp, approached slower traffic and then passed a vehicle on the left side. When merging back to the right, he collided into a guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle, they said.
Abbondante was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.