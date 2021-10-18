Plant City man charged in fatality hit and run crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — Police have identified and charged a 26-year-old Plant City man in connection with the Oct. 6 hit and run crash that killed a 63-year-old man who was crossing U.S. 19 North in a wheelchair.
Pinellas Park police investigators issued an arrest warrant for Derek Dious on Oct. 15. Dious turned himself in at the Pinellas County Jail at 8 p.m. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Bail was set at $100,000.
Police say Dious was the driver of the 2018 Jeep Compass that struck Gary Boisvert as he was crossing Highway 19 North in the crosswalk against the "Do Not Walk" signal. Boisvert was traveling in a wheelchair under his power.
Boisvert was transported to a local hospital where he later died.