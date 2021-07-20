Clearwater police need help to ID suspects in ATM burglary case

CLEARWATER — Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who yanked open an ATM with a chain attached to a truck in the early morning hours of July 19.
Clearwater police say the burglary occurred shortly after 5 a.m. outside Cadence Bank, 2440 Sunset Point Road.
Three men reportedly attached a chain to a stolen pickup, yanked the cash drawers from the ATM, then abandoned the truck and left the scene in an unknown getaway vehicle, according to police.
One of the suspects wore a hooded sweatshirt with "Billionaire Boys Club" written on it.
Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.