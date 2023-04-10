A man in a wheelchair was killed April 4 when a pickup truck struck him as he traveled southbound in the roadway on 28th Street North, south of 46th Terrace North.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the St. Petersburg man, 67, was traveling south in the middle of the roadway with no lights or reflective equipment on his wheelchair. The pickup truck, driven by a 54-year-old Pinellas Park man, was also southbound on 28th Street N and collided with the man about 9:01 p.m.
The victim suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Authorities said the pickup driver was not injured.