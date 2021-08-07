Pinellas Park man charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors

PINELLAS PARK — A 51-year-old man awaits extraction to Pinellas County on three counts of unlawful sexual activity with minors.
Pinellas Park police say Ehab Moustafa Ghoneim was taken into custody Aug. 5 by the United States Marshals Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Chicago as he returned to the United States from Egypt.
Pinellas Park police received information in March that Ghoneim had engaged in unlawful sexual acts with minors at his residence in Pinellas Park. Investigators say the learned he had met his victims when volunteered as the youth director at a mosque in the Tampa Bay area.
Detectives were able to locate and identify at least five victims, but believe there may be more. Police say Ghoneim also has ties to a mosque in the New Jersey area.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Pinellas Park police at 727-369-7864.