Clearwater police detectives charge health care worker with multiple sexual batteries

CLEARWATER — Police detectives have charged a certified nursing assistant with four counts of sexual battery related to incidents involving his patients.
Falo Kane, 32, of Clearwater was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Sept. 16. Bail was set at $320,000; however, no bail was set for the charge of violation of probation on a previous arrest for simple battery.
Clearwater police say two of the incidents Kane is accused of occurred in 2016 and two occurred in 2019. All of them involved older women who were patients at various health care facilities. One of the victims was 80 years old, and another was a disabled stroke patient.
Police say Kane confessed his involvement in the criminal acts to a detective on Monday.
According to Pinellas County jail records, Kane has four prior arrests.
He was arrested May 20, 2008 by St. Petersburg police and charged with domestic battery.
He was arrested June 12, 2014 by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and charged with grand theft.
He was arrested May 17, 2018 by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on one count of simple battery.
He was arrested Jan. 11 by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.