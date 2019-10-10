Pinellas Park man accused of sexual battery of two young boys

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 53-year-old Pinellas Park man Oct. 9 on multiple charges of sexual battery, including four of a child under age 12.
James Cromwell Humphreys was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with four counts of sexual battery of a child less than age 12, four counts of sexual battery and one count of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. Bail was set at $810,000.
According to investigators with the Pinellas Park Police Department, one of Humphreys’ victims was a 10-year-old boy and the other a 12-year-old boy. Police believe there may be other victims and is asking that anyone with information contact the police department.
Investigators say they developed probable cause to arrest Humphreys during an investigation of allegations of sexual battery from two juvenile males, who reportedly spent time at Humphreys’ home multiple times between September and December 2018.
Investigators say Humphreys, who was described as a “neighborhood friend,” bought the victims gifts, took them to lunch and to the park, in an effort to continue his sexual relationship with the boys.
Detectives attempted to contact Humphreys at his home about 8 a.m. Oct. 9, but he reportedly refused to come to the door. Detectives then contacted the State Attorney’s Office while continuing to watch Humphreys’ home.
Detectives say when Humphreys later left his home, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but he fled the scene, driving recklessly against traffic in the 7400 block of 49th Street. Police did not pursue.
Detectives received information about noon that Humphreys’ vehicle was parked on top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and he was standing on the edge of the bridge threatening to jump.
St. Petersburg police units and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper initially made contact with Humphreys on the bridge and attempted to speak with him.
A detective with Pinellas Park police, who was familiar with the investigation and a trained crisis negotiator, went to the scene and he began speaking with Humphreys. The detective was able to convince Humphreys to climb back on to the roadway of the bridge where was taken into custody with the assistance of the St. Petersburg police and Florida Highway Patrol.
Police say Humphreys declined attempts to interview him before he was booked into the county jail
Humphreys spent time in Pinellas' jail from Oct. 17, 2007 to June 26, 2009 on two charges of lewd & lascivious battery and one count of capital sexual battery, according to a prior charge report.