Largo man charged with two counts of first degree murder

LARGO — Police arrested a 19-year-old Largo man just before 5 p.m. April 26 in connection with the deaths of two women at a residence in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Northwest in Largo.
Sage Gayle Curry was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of first degree murder and one count of armed burglary.
Largo police responded to a 911 call about 1:53 a.m. and found the two women dead inside. They soon began an investigation into a double homicide. Officers say Curry was found in the same area and apprehended.
Police say detectives developed probable cause to charge him with the murders and burglary. No further details were available.