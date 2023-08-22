TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island Fire Rescue was joined by additional Pinellas County fire departments in battling a three-alarm blaze Aug. 15 at 131 95th Avenue.
Firefighters responding at about 3:27 p.m. found a two-story, single-family, wood-framed house fully engulfed with flames showing through the roof. Incident commanders upgraded to second and third alarms.
"After life safety, Our main concern was the exposure protection," TIFR Chief Trip Barrs said. "Given the close quarters, narrow street, and radiant heat from the fire we did not have the ability to put the fire truck in front of the structure.”
Meanwhile, live power lines on two sides of the structure hampered the department’s ability to access fire hydrants for water supply.
“We used our 500 gallons of tank water on the fire engine to initially knock the fire back and then worked on our water supply so we could get in and finish the job," Barrs said.
The fire melted plastic on a house across the street and started a fire at the house next door. A three-story occupied condo building directly behind the house sustained minor damage. Crews were able to keep the fire from entering both neighboring structures.
The fire is under investigation. There were no reported injuries.