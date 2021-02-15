PALM HARBOR — A 65-year-old Palm Harbor man suffered fatal injuries when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle about 7:57 p.m. Feb. 14 on U.S. 19 at Innisbrook Drive.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old New Port Richey man was the driver of the SUV, which was traveling southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 19 at Innisbrook Drive under a green traffic signal.
The pedestrian was walking westbound across the highway when he was struck by the SUV. He died at the scene of the crash.