GREENEVILLE, TENNESSEE — Following a month-long trial, a federal jury convicted Peter Bolos, 44, of Tampa of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, 22 counts of mail fraud, and felony misbranding of a medication.
Sentencing for Bolos has been set for May 19, 2022.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bolos, Andrew Assad, Michael Palso, Maikel Bolos, Larry Smith, Scott Roix, HealthRight LLC, Mihir Taneja, Arun Kapoor and Sterling Knight Pharmaceuticals, as well as various other companies owned by them, conspired to defraud pharmacy benefit managers, such as Express Scripts and CVS Caremark out of millions of dollars. Pharmacy benefit managers pay pharmacies for prescription claims on behalf of public insurance programs, such as Medicare and Tricare as well as private insurance companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee.
Court documents and evidence at trial further proved that Bolos, Assad, and Palso — who owned Synergy Pharmacy in Palm Harbor — purchased prescriptions from Scott Roix for $500 apiece. Bolos and Roix disguised these prescriptions’ purchases with bogus marketing agreements. To obtain these prescriptions, Roix used HealthRight’s telemedicine platform to deceive patients into providing HealthRight with their insurance information. Roix then steered doctors to issue prescriptions through HealthRight’s telemedicine platform by falsely telling the doctors the patients had requested the medications. In fact, the medications were selected by Bolos because they were highly profitable.
During the conspiracy, which lasted from May 26, 2015 through April 1, 2018, Bolos paid Roix more than $30,000,000 to buy not fewer than 60,000 prescriptions. Nearly all these prescriptions were issued through HealthRight’s telemedicine platform. The doctors who issued the prescriptions did not know, never met, and never spoke to the patients.
According to court documents, Roix, Assad, Palso, Smith, Maikel Bolos and various associated business entities previously pleaded guilty to their role in the conspiracy. Taneja, Kapoor, and Sterling Knight pleaded guilty to felony misbranding in a conspiracy with Bolos. Sentencings for all the defendants will be set for dates in 2022.