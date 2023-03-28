Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, in conjunction with several partner agencies, brought 46 criminal charges and wrote 124 citations during a DUI Wolf Pack operation overnight on March 25-26.
PCSO was joined by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Gulfport, Treasure Island, Largo, Belleair, Pinellas Park, Clearwater and Tarpon Springs police departments on highly-traveled roadways of Pinellas County.
Of the criminal cases, 32 were DUIs, three were felony drug arrests, three were for driving with license suspended or revoked, one was a misdemeanor drug arrest, one was for an outstanding warrant, and six were for other misdemeanors.
Of the citations, 40 were for speeding, 32 were DUI citations, 18 were for moving violations, 18 were for non-moving violations, eight were for driving with license suspended or revoked, five were for seat belt violations, two were for violations of driver’s license restrictions, and one was for lack of insurance.
The Wolf Pack operation is part of the Pinellas County Sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.