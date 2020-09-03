In an effort to reduce DUI and speed related injuries and deaths, Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies will conduct saturation patrols this Labor Day weekend.
The saturation patrols will begin at 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, and continue until 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7.
Deputies will maintain a proactive profile over the holiday on the highly-traveled roadways of Pinellas County.
The saturation patrols are part of an on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to speeding and impaired driving.
The goal of saturation patrols are to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while speeding and/or under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
The sheriff’s office will continue DUI and speed enforcement throughout the year.