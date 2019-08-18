Clearwater man charged with first-degree murder, deputies say

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — A 22-year-old Clearwater man is being held without bail in the Pinellas County Jail on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 17 death of a Belleair Bluffs man.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on East Overbook Street in Belleair Bluffs about 12:27 p.m. Aug. 17 after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they found, Darius Johnson, 24, shot inside his residence. Deputies pronounced Johnson dead a short time later and secured the home, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives assigned to the Robbery/ Homicide Unit say Johnson and David Cesar Murray Biggs had been arguing for the last couple of days and the conflict had escalated to verbal threats. Biggs reportedly drove to Johnson’s residence the afternoon of Aug. 17 and the two began arguing outside the home.
Detectives say during the argument, Biggs began shooting Johnson with a gun. Johnson then went inside his home and Biggs followed him. Detectives say Biggs forced himself inside the home and continued to shoot Johnson.
After shooting Johnson, Biggs left the scene. Detectives arrested him about 12:42 p.m. on charges of first-degree murder.