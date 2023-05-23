A 16-year-old 11th-grader and a 15-year-old ninth-grader at Gibbs High School have been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property, a felony.
St. Petersburg Police said school resource officers were notified about a fight in a boys’ restroom about 10:30 a.m. on May 18. Officers said they saw the 15-year-old walk out of the restroom and hand a backpack to a second student identified as the 16-year-old. He took off running and left campus, they said.
Officers on patrol in the area said they located the 16-year-old walking nearby and also found the backpack with a handgun inside. The gun was secured by police officers, they said.
Both students were taken into custody.
The St. Petersburg Police Department issued a statement saying it makes the safety of students a top priority and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated.
“This serves as a reminder to students that the police department takes these matters very seriously and the consequences could be severe,” the department said.