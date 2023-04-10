A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after what the Sheriff’s Office said was a domestic dispute with his ex-wife.
A PCSO report said Cpl. Michael Deerman II, 35, was charged with one count of burglary with battery after deputies were called to a private residence in Seminole on April 8.
The PCSO report said Deerman entered the residence about 9:35 p.m. after being told not to enter by the victim, who is the sole owner of the residence.
The report states that Deerman “shoved his foot in the door and grabbed the victim’s arm, placing it behind her back.” Deerman then pushed the victim into a wall and entered the residence, the report states.
The victim sustained redness and bruising to her arm, authorities said.
Deerman was taken was the Pinellas County Jail without incident. He was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in April 2017.