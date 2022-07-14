PINELLAS PARK — Authorities announced late Thursday that they now believe a homeless man found dead in an abandoned home on Park Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon was slain.
Pinellas Park Police officers were called to abandoned home at 6030 Park Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call about a deceased man inside. Officers learned that a friend of Joseph Alan Maiden, 65, had stopped by to see him and found him. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Maiden was a homeless man who had been staying inside the residence over an extended period of time.
Detectives also determined that Maiden was the victim of a homicidal act and died as a result of blunt-force trauma to the upper body. While the investigation is ongoing detectives believe Maiden's death was not a random act.
The investigation is ongoing.