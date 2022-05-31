Gator trappers sent to Largo's Taylor Lake after fatality

LARGO — Largo police are investigating the death of a man at Taylor Lake, who detectives believe was looking for frisbees in the water and may have been attacked by an alligator.
The victim's identity wasn’t released immediately after the Tuesday morning incident, pending the notification of next of kin.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified, and gator trappers were sent to Taylor Lake. Residents were advised to avoid the area.
Residents and visitors also were reminded to be mindful of the “no swimming” signs posted at the lake and to avoid going near the water.