OLDSMAR — A 60-year-old Oldsmar woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:20 a.m. May 15 on Tampa Road in Oldsmar.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to the crash at 3655 Tampa Road where a single vehicle had crashed into a tree in the center median. Lisa Nadeau was found inside the 1997 Saturn S Series with life-threatening injuries.
She was transported to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, Nadeau was traveling westbound on Tampa Road and left the roadway driving onto the median where she struck a tree. They say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.