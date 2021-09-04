PALM HARBOR — Florida Highway Patrol reported that two people died and three were seriously injured when a Tesla crashed into a home at 1498 Caird Way in Palm Harbor about 10:21 p.m. Sept. 3.
Troopers say a 43-year-old Palm Harbor man was driving a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Manning Road approaching Hermosa Drive.
According to troopers, the car was not in autopilot mode when the driver ran a stop sign at the T-intersection. The Tesla then struck an embankment and became airborne until it collided with a home at 1498 Caird Way.
Troopers say the car penetrated the exterior rear walls of the home and struck one of three adults inside, resulting in the death of a 69-year-old woman.
A 43-year-old man from Odessa, who was one of three passengers in the Tesla, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The driver of the Tesla, a 48-year-old man from Aurora Illinois, and a 28-year-old man from New Port Richey suffered serious injuries.