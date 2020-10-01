Englewood man booked into Pinellas County jail on child porn charges

MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County sheriff’s detectives arrested a 48-year-old man from Englewood about 6:15 p.m. Sept. 30 for possession of child pornography.
Lewis Thomas Greenman was booked into the county jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $800,000 — $100,000 for each count.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they were contacted by the St. Petersburg Police Department with an anonymous tip that Greenman was in possession of child pornography in his hotel room at the Marriott Hotel, 601 American Legion Drive in Madeira Beach.
Detectives met with Greenman in his hotel room and he reportedly admitted to being in possession of child pornography. Investigators say they discovered eight images of child pornography on his electronic devices. Detectives say Greenman admitted the images were his.