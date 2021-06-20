LARGO — A portion of eastbound Walsingham Road was shut down Sunday afternoon as Largo police investigated a crash that critically injured a bicyclist.
Largo police responded to the crash about 12:15 p.m. June 20 at the corner of Walsingham Road and Oval Drive. Officers say a vehicle was making a left hand turn from Walsingham Road onto Oval Drive. The bicyclist was crossing Oval Drive heading eastbound on Walsingham Road.
The unidentified bicyclist was ground transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Largo police Traffic Homicide Unit responded and shut down Walsingham Road to investigate. Police estimate that the road will remain closed until about 3:30 p.m.