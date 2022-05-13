Clearwater man arrested after rear-ending police cruiser

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 57-year-old Clearwater man about 10:45 a.m. May 12 on charges related to crashing into the rear of a police cruiser on April 22.
Dennis Murphy was booked into the county jail at 1:14 a.m. May 13 where he was charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and DUI causing property damage/injury. Bail was set at $4,500.
Murphy also received a traffic citation for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle. According to Clearwater police, blood tests showed he had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
Police say officers had been investigating a minor traffic crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 at Dimmitt Drive when a 2011 Hyundai Sonata struck the rear of an unoccupied police cruiser, causing it to push into the rear of an occupied police vehicle.
According to police, Murphy was the driver of the Sonata, which failed to move over and rear-ended the cruiser. Murphy suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. No officers were injured.