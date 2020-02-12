Largo man jailed in connection with machete attack in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 28-year-old Largo man about 3:45 p.m. Feb. 10 after he reportedly attacked another man with a machete.
Devin L. Quarterman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of attempted first degree murder and is being held without bail.
Pinellas Park police responded to a report of a physical altercation at 10191 66th St. about 11 p.m. Feb. 9. Officers say Quarterman surprised Gerrardo Garcia, 42, a transient, and then struck him multiple times with a machete.
Garcia was transported to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition.
Police say Quarterman fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police determined that Garcia and Quarterman had been involved in a recent dispute, which led to the attack.