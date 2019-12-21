LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies have been responding to a number of “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries throughout the county. The sheriff's office is urging citizens to remember best practices for securing their vehicles.
Vehicle burglaries are one of the most preventable crimes. Following a few steps can dramatically reduce your risk of being a victim. PCSO recommends several steps that should be followed when your vehicle is parked at home and in "target rich" environments, such as shopping plazas, fitness centers and parks.
First, always lock the doors to your vehicle and close all windows, even if you are away from the vehicle for a short time. Set any alarm or anti-theft device that may be installed in your vehicle.
Second, remove all valuables from your vehicle. If you cannot take personal property with you, lock the items in the trunk. Do not place them under the seat. This includes a purse or wallet, cash, keys, cell phone, laptop, garage door opener, gym bag, briefcase, jewelry, tools and packages.
Third, do not leave any mail in your vehicle, as these items could contain personal information and lastly, park in safe, well-lit areas.
To report suspicious behavior, call sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.