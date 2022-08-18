Arrest made in Clearwater hit-and-run

A Clearwater woman has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 16 hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured.
Grace Hunter, 75, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving with a license suspended or revoked causing serious bodily injury.
She was taken into custody the evening of Aug. 17 after a member of the community recognized her vehicle from social media posts and contacted police.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Aug. 16 at Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street. The 51-year-old victim remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.