Clearwater man accused of DUI and child neglect

PINELLAS PARK —Police arrested a 26-year-old Clearwater man about 6 p.m. Sept. 22 on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect.
Pinellas Park police responded to 94th Avenue and 52nd Street about 4:29 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle crash. During the investigation, officers say they noticed signs that the driver, Shawnod Dontay Brown was impaired.
Police say Brown failed the Field Sobriety Tests and he was taken into custody. He was given an alcohol breath test and results were 0.172/0.187. It is illegal to operate a vehicle in the state of Florida with an alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more.
Police say Brown’s children, ages 6 and 7 months, were inside the vehicle. Neither child was injured in the crash, and they were released to a family member.
Brown was charged with two counts of child neglect, DUI and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $6,650.