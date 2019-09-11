CLEARWATER — Police released the name off a man who died Sept. 10 at the scene of a construction accident at 1895 Virginia Ave. in Clearwater.
Clearwater police officers and detectives responded to the site about 10:48 a.m. after a backhoe struck a construction worker while land was being cleared for a townhome development.
Paul Russo, 37, of New Port Rickey was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Dunedin Fire Department. Russo worked for Professional Development of Odessa.
Representatives from OSHA visited the scene Tuesday afternoon as part of a customary investigation.