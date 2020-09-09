Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a retired Clearwater police officer about 3 p.m. Sept. 9 in New Port Richey after he was accused of molesting a child.
Stephen Gregory White, 48, was booked into the Pasco County Jail on one charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit said the crimes occurred at a Pinellas County residence between 2015-2016 when the victim was age 12 and younger.
According to detectives, the investigation began on March 3, after the female victim disclosed the sexual abuse while in a Manatee County hospital.
During the investigation, detectives learned of two occasions where White entered the bedroom of the victim, exposed his penis and placed it in her hand while she was sleeping.
Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for White and took him into custody.
White served 22 years as a police officer with the city of Clearwater. He retired in December 2019.
Anyone with information in this case you are asked to contact Detective Serena Ghosio at 727-582-6006 email at sghosio@pcsonet.com.