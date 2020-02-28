Teenager charged with two counts of vehicular homicide

ST. PETERSBURG — Florida Highway Patrol reports that the 18-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in a fatality crash Feb. 8 has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.
Erinasha Jania Porshay Jones, a transient, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Feb. 27. Bail was set at $200,000.
Troopers say Jones was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry northbound on I-275 near milepost 24 about 6:24 a.m. on Feb. 8 when she attempted to change lanes to access the exit ramp to 22nd Avenue North.
The passenger side of the Camry collided with the driver’s side of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado that had been traveling northbound on I-275 in the center lane.
After colliding with the Silverado, the Camry then rotated across the interstate onto the shoulder of the exit ramp where it collided with two trees.
Jones and her passengers, Jiana Minaya, 16, of Clearwater and Keeoshia Edwards, 17, of St. Petersburg were transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg. Troopers say Minaya and Edwards died at the hospital. Jones suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, Ernesto Leon, 38, of Bradenton and his passenger, Juan Alvarez, 33, of Palmetto were uninjured.
According to information about Jones in a press release, the crash was alcohol related and unknown for her passengers. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver or passenger in the Silverado.