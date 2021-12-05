A 48-year-old man has died after being struck by a motorist on Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Jude Rutkowski was crossing Gulf Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk about 6:42 p.m. on Nov. 27 when he was struck by a 2007 Dodge Caliber driven by 45-year-old Jamie McPherson.
Rutkowski was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Sheriff’s Office update stated he died on Dec. 1.
Deputies said McPherson was not impaired and was not speeding.