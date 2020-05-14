Largo man charged with first-degree murder

LARGO — Police arrested a 55-year-old Largo man about 11 p.m. May 13 in connection with a death at an apartment on Third Street Northwest in Largo.
Christopher Keith Gilley was booked into the Pinellas County jail and charged with first-degree murder. No bail was set.
Largo police went to the apartment about 6:30 p.m. in response to an unknown situation. After officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased woman that had been stabbed multiple times.
Police began an investigation and developed probable cause to charge Gilley with murder.
Officers say Gilley and the victim were acquainted.
The victim’s identity is not being released due to a request for confidentiality under Marsy's Law.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and no additional information was expected to be released on Thursday.