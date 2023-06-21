Teens wounded in shooting at apartment complex game room

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez addressed gun crimes involving juveniles after multiple teens were involved in a June 15 shooting in the West River Boulevard apartment complex.
Tampa police responded to the report of a juvenile who had suffered two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of W. Main Street. The incident took place in the game room of the apartment complex.
A second juvenile victim with a gunshot graze to the knee was later reported to have arrived at a nearby hospital.
A group of teens were hanging out in the game room when another group of teens entered. Multiple members of the first group began to shoot at the second group. Police said it does not appear that the second group returned fire.
A 15-year-old was identified as one of the shooters and the one who struck the two injured teens. Police charged him with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting within a building, being a minor in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation/battery.
"It is fortunate that no one was killed in this incident," said Bercaw. "While we have arrested one of the teens involved, our detectives remain committed to their investigation and ask the community to provide tips regarding this, or any incident, that will help improve gun safety and keep guns out of the hand of our kids."
Detectives are still trying to identify all the subjects involved in the incident.
"Kids with guns making reckless decisions are a plague on our community, and they will be held accountable,” said Lopez. “Kids need mentors, education, summer jobs, a safe place to live, and family support — not guns."