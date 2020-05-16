Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 50-year-old Gulfport man about 9 p.m. May 15 after he reportedly crashed into a bicyclist on U.S. 19 and then left the scene.
Timothy Manzi was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily harm and driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $15,000. Police say it is believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash and DUI charges were pending.
Pinellas Park police responded to the crash in the 7600 block of U.S. 19 about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck a bicyclist and fled was being followed by witnesses.
Police say they were able to quickly locate the vehicle a distance away from the crash scene.
According to officers John Turley, 60, a transient, was riding a bicycle southbound across U.S. 19 when Timothy Manzi struck the Turley’s bicycle, causing serious injury. Turley was transported to a local hospital with in serious, but stable condition.
Manzi and his two passengers were not injured.