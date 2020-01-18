CLEARWATER — A 72-year-old Safety Harbor man died at a local hospital Jan. 18 from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred about 5:37 a.m. at the intersection of 49th Street North and State Road 688.
Florida Highway Patrol says just before the crash occurred a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kathryn Lynne Jackson, 57, of Treasure Island was traveling northbound on 49th Street North in the inside lane approaching SR-688. Lucas M. Scholing was riding a 2007 Honda motorcycle traveling southbound on 49th Street north in the left turn lane.
Scholing then made a left turn onto SR-688. Troopers say Jackson’s Jetta failed to stop at the red traffic signal and collided with the motorcycle.
Scholing was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg where he later died.
Jackson was cited for failing to stop at a red light.